Football Flashback: The 2021 McCook Bison

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The McCook Bison finished the 2021 football season 4-6, which is their fewest wins since at least 2003. Despite a down year for the great program, it was a year of development. Led by first year head coach Joe Vetrovsky, McCook was in most of their games. Half of them were decided by 10 points or less.

Taking over as the leader of the Bison is no small feat, but Vetrovsky was beyond excited to take on his new role.

“You know it’s been exciting this season taking over as the head coach for this program. I was fortueate for seven seasons to be mentored by Jeff Gross, who is a legend in the state of Nebraska for high school football. Jumping into this role this year, it definitely takes on the challenges of anything taking on when you do it for the first time, but I had a great group of guys to work with. I had a great group of coaches to work with and it all-in-all was a great experience. I just was excited for this first season and the guys we had to work with and they got better throughout the season. We were a much better team than when we started out the season and so that’s always encouraging when you get to the end of the year and you want to be a better team than you were when you started.”

A lot of promising youth on the team looks to make it an even brighter future for the program. Most of the team’s production came from underclassmen. Despite this, the seniors that were on the team stepped up and center Maxwell Weimer embraced his new coach.

“I thought it was a pretty good season all-in-all. We had some games we could have done a little bit better on. I think in the games that mattered when we were getting to the playoffs, that we made some big plays and made it so we could get there. Of course having a new coach, Coach Vetrovsky, it’s been great to have him. I’ve told people ‘besides having a new person yelling at us, it hasn’t been that different all-in-all.’ He’s been here a while. He knows the tradition and knows what’s expected of us.”

Despite the positives, the struggles early on were very real for the club. Cornerback Nathan Renner had some reservations, but as the season progressed, so did the bond with everyone in the locker room.

“It’s a little different than all the other three years because we had the new coach, Coach Vetrovsky, and at first I was not on board with all of the new changes he made and I could tell most of the team wasn’t. But when we won that first game against Hastings, everything kind of clicked for everybody. We started getting back into the team flow and it was just all-in-all. We felt like a family for the team.”

The Bison graduate 11 seniors, which isn’t a large portion of there roster. Returning experience will be key for the team as they look to attain the heights reached in years past.

