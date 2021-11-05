Advertisement

Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the comfort of their own homes on Thanksgiving, and re-open on Friday, Nov. 26 for in-person shopping.(Associated Press)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Many retailers are planning to close for Thanksgiving again this year to give employees a day off while focusing on sales online instead.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 25.

In years past, several big-box retailers began opening on Thanksgiving to extend deals typically reserved for Black Friday, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that for a lot of stores in 2020.

“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities,” Dacona Smith, the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., said in a news release.

Walmart executives say they made the decision to close on Thanksgiving as a “thank you” to their employees for their dedicated work during the pandemic.

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the comfort of their own homes on Thanksgiving and re-open Nov. 26 for in-person shopping.

Here are some of the national retailers that are set to be closed Thanksgiving Day (check area locations for specific hours):

  • Banana Republic
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • BJ’s
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • DSW
  • Foot Locker
  • Gap
  • Home Depot
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s Home Improvement
  • Macy’s
  • Office Depot
  • Office Max
  • Old Navy
  • Pet Supplies Plus
  • Petco
  • Petsmart
  • REI
  • Target
  • Ulta
  • Walmart

*This list will be updated as more major retailers confirm store hours.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Lavetta Langdon during her sentencing on July 12th in the Red Willow County Court.
Lavetta Langdon’s daughters share their mother’s story
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska AG: None of state’s 258 Catholic church abuse cases can be prosecuted
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that...
Nebraska AG examining legality of OSHA’s vaccine mandate as governors vow to fight it

Latest News

FILe - Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines introduces President Joe Biden during a...
Thousands of intelligence officers who remain unvaccinated could face dismissal
FILE - In this May 21, 2001, file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell talks with reporters...
LIVE: Son, colleagues to eulogize soldier-diplomat Colin Powell
A vigil was held to remember Thomas DeLaCruz, a 13-year-old boy shot and killed while...
‘Kids should be allowed to go trick-or-treating’: Boy, 13, mourned after Halloween slaying in Indiana
Two children were arrested in connection with the slaying of 14-year-old Sha’shawn Anderson.
14-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight, 2 children even younger arrested for the crime
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dem leaders aim for House votes amid final Biden budget bill disputes