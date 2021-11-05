Shopping local this holiday season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Supply chain issues and shipping delays, across the nation, are leading major retailers to warn shoppers ahead of the holiday season. Some experts are advocating for people to begin their holiday shopping early. On November 4, the Golden Spike Tower opened its doors to a local solution.

The Holiday/Christmas room is now open for holiday shoppers. People can visit the Golden Spike Tower for an array of holiday gifts and goodies. Due to supply chain issues, the Golden Spike Tower used alternative vendors this season.

“We are excited to kick off the holidays early,” said Kirsten Parker, Executive Director Golden Spike Tower. “We are seeing the supply chain issues in our local economy, so we worked with lots of new vendors. It’s cool because it brings new products to the area and us. This season, we were pushed to think outside of the box.”

The Golden Spike is celebrating more than just the upcoming holiday season. The gift store started as a small side room at the Golden Spike Tower. Over the years, it has grown significantly.

“We have doubled in merchandise and sales,” said Parker. “I love when people who have been here before walk in and are shocked at the growth.”

As many people prepare for the season that keeps giving, shopping at the Golden Spike Tower helps it continue to grow.

“I just love the fact that we can provide this for the community, and we can be a vital local small business where people can come and get what they need,” said Parker. They are also helping us out. This is a way people support the Golden Spike Tower and our mission of education, throughout the year, for our guests that visit from all over the world.”

