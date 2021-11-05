Weekend Forecast: Sunshine and mild weather for the weekend; cooler weather returns next week!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The weekend looks like a mixed bag - the weather looks like it will be great but Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, meaning our sunset time will be awfully early in the evening on Sunday, so we won’t have quite as much daylight to enjoy the mild weather! Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour as you go to bed on Saturday night. Daylight saving time will end at 2:00 AM on Sunday morning. This is also an excellent time of year to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home!

As mentioned though, the weather for the upcoming weekend looks very nice, especially for early November standards. Average high temperatures this time of year are in the mid 50s and we’ll be seeing temperatures at least 10 degrees warmer than that for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon with forecast highs in the lower to middle 70s across western Nebraska. Ahead of a cold front on Sunday, we could even see some compressional warming that could send temperatures into the upper 70s for some of us across southwestern Nebraska.

Look for sunny to mostly sunny skies into the day on Saturday and throughout the upcoming weekend. Winds shouldn’t be all that breezy either, so any outdoor activities look to be unhampered by the weather. Look for southwest winds turning more to the south at around 5 to 15 MPH for both Saturday and Sunday.

Behind a front sweeping through the state on Sunday night, cooler weather is expected into the week next week. Temperatures look to stay rather seasonal to start the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s through Wednesday before another push of cooler air will drop temperatures into the 40s and low 50s for Thursday and Friday. Rain, with some snow mixed in at times, will be possible starting early Wednesday, with chances for moisture hanging around into Wednesday night, Thursday, and perhaps into Friday as well. The system responsible for the possible precipitation looks to track across the Dakotas, so we’ll have to see how things play out as we get closer as it looks like most of the moisture will stay either to our north or off to our east.

