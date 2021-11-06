Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Omaha North

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the second round the state playoffs the North Platte Bulldogs will host the Omaha North Vikings. The Dawgs received home field advantage when the Vikings upset top seeded Millard South last week. The Dawgs home crowd was out in full force and ready to cheer their team on to the third round tonight.

To start the game, North Platte will receive the punt. Kolton Tilford is back to receive and he is going to take it deep into Vikings territory. A couple of plays later, Quarterback Caleb Tonkinson will pitch it to Vince Genatone who sweeps to the right side and finds the end zone for the Dawgs. North Platte will go up 7-0 early.

The Vikings will come back with an answer as they say not so fast North Platte. On the ensuing kickoff Keshaun Williams will take it all the way for Omaha North. He will break a lot of Bulldogs tackles as he finds the end zone for the Vikings, and we’re all square at seven.

On North Platte’s next possession, Dawgs in Viking territory and Tonkinson pulls it down and keeps it himself to get North Platte inside the ten yard line. On the next play Tate Janas will get the handoff and he finds the end zone for a North Platte touchdown, and it’s 14-7.

On the final play of the Second Quarter, the Dawgs are deep in the red zone and Tonkinson will look to the end zone and finds Cole Wright to tie the game at 28 a piece going into halftime.

The game would go back and forth the entire second half and would come down to the final drive of the game. Tonkinson looking to make some magic happen for the Dawgs, looking down field he finds Wright again. The pass to Wright would be complete and Wright would get out of bounds to stop the clock. On the next play, Tonkinson hands the ball off to Genatone who will be brought down in bounds as the clock winds down to zero.

In a close battle the Vikings will win 35-34. Congrats to the North Platte Bulldogs on a great season.

