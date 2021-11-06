Kayak Big Mac at Lake Ogallala

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The seventh annual Kayak Big Mac was held at Lake Ogallala Saturday morning. The event is put on by The Ogallala Rotary Club. The event was moved from Lake McConaughy due to issues with the shoreline.

Around 70 participants signed up to row their boats across the lake for around three miles. Afterwards, prizes were given out for things such as the person who had participated the most over the years, the youngest participant of the day and even to the person who finished their journey last.

The Rotary Club takes pride in the Ogallala community for being able to keep the area thriving with the Kayak Big Mac event.

”You get to get out, have fun and give back to your community at the same time. Again this is a fundraiser, and so all the monie that is raised goes back into our community and I think that’s the main reason. To kayak and be able to give back to the community.”

