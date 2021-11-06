Advertisement

Kayak Big Mac at Lake Ogallala

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The seventh annual Kayak Big Mac was held at Lake Ogallala Saturday morning. The event is put on by The Ogallala Rotary Club. The event was moved from Lake McConaughy due to issues with the shoreline.

Around 70 participants signed up to row their boats across the lake for around three miles. Afterwards, prizes were given out for things such as the person who had participated the most over the years, the youngest participant of the day and even to the person who finished their journey last.

The Rotary Club takes pride in the Ogallala community for being able to keep the area thriving with the Kayak Big Mac event.

”You get to get out, have fun and give back to your community at the same time. Again this is a fundraiser, and so all the monie that is raised goes back into our community and I think that’s the main reason. To kayak and be able to give back to the community.”

Travis Byers, Ogallala Rotary Club

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
$1M bond set for students accused of killing Iowa teacher
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Teen leads State Troopers on wild chase on I-80
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Omaha North
Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Omaha North

Latest News

Kayak Big Mac
Kayak Big Mac
Changing weather pattern coming to the area
Mild and sunny to partly cloudy Sunday with a colder early week ahead
Jill A. Poole, M.D. Staff portraits taken in the Michael F. Sorrell Center for Health Science...
UNMC researchers get $3 million grant to study airborne hazards
Ohio State defeats Nebraska, 26-17