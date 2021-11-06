Advertisement

Mild and sunny to partly cloudy Sunday with a colder early week ahead

By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - During the day on Saturday, temperatures were abnormally warmer than average across the region with temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Sunny to partly cloudy conditions were present in the area as well.

Abnormally mild conditions across the area Saturday afternoon
Abnormally mild conditions across the area Saturday afternoon(Andre Brooks)

Conditions will continue to feel like this Sunday with temperatures being the low to upper 70s across the region. Sunny to partly cloudy conditions will continue to be the main weather factor for our area.

Sunny to partly cloudy conditions for the area on Sunday with temperatures in the low to upper...
Sunny to partly cloudy conditions for the area on Sunday with temperatures in the low to upper 70s(Andre Brooks)

A pattern change will be coming ot the area Monday, with a brand new cold front coming into the area. This will allow for temperatures to drop in the area for the day on Monday. Sunny to partly cloudy conditions will continue on the day on Monday with little to no precipitation chances in the area.

Changing weather pattern coming to the area
Changing weather pattern coming to the area(Andre Brooks)

Highs for the area Monday into Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s and the lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
$1M bond set for students accused of killing Iowa teacher
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Teen leads State Troopers on wild chase on I-80
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Omaha North
Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Omaha North

Latest News

Temperatures will be well above average by Saturday afternoon.
Weekend Forecast: Sunshine and mild weather for the weekend; cooler weather returns next week!
Mild weather expected into the weekend.
John's Friday Evening Forecast
Temperatures climb into upper 60s to low 70s on Friday afternoon.
Sunshine, mild weather expected for Friday and the weekend
Turning milder into Friday and the weekend.
John's Thursday Evening Forecast