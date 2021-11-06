Mild and sunny to partly cloudy Sunday with a colder early week ahead

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - During the day on Saturday, temperatures were abnormally warmer than average across the region with temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Sunny to partly cloudy conditions were present in the area as well.

Abnormally mild conditions across the area Saturday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

Conditions will continue to feel like this Sunday with temperatures being the low to upper 70s across the region. Sunny to partly cloudy conditions will continue to be the main weather factor for our area.

Sunny to partly cloudy conditions for the area on Sunday with temperatures in the low to upper 70s (Andre Brooks)

A pattern change will be coming ot the area Monday, with a brand new cold front coming into the area. This will allow for temperatures to drop in the area for the day on Monday. Sunny to partly cloudy conditions will continue on the day on Monday with little to no precipitation chances in the area.

Changing weather pattern coming to the area (Andre Brooks)

Highs for the area Monday into Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s and the lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

