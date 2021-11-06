Nebraska faces off against Ohio State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska remains at home for a second straight week with the Huskers set to welcome sixth-ranked Ohio State to Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Game time between two of the most storied college football programs is set for 11 a.m. CT with television coverage provided by FOX, and the game can also be heard on the Huskers Radio Network.

Nebraska comes into the game with a 3-6 overall record and a 1-5 mark in Big Ten play. The Huskers are coming off a 28-23 home setback against Purdue on Saturday. Nebraska held a 17-14 advantage at halftime, but could not hold the lead, as the Boilermaker defense controlled the Husker offensive attack in the second half to key the victory. Nebraska will be looking to end a three-game losing streak against Ohio State, with the three setbacks coming by a total of 12 points.

Ohio State stands at 7-1 overall and 5-0 in Big Ten Conference play, following a 33-24 victory over No. 20 Penn State on Saturday night in Columbus. Ohio State is ranked No. 6 in this week’s AP poll and stands at No. 5 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The victory over Penn State was the sixth straight for the Buckeyes, with Ohio State winning those six contests by an average of 36.2 points. The Buckeyes will enter Lincoln as winners of 26 straight games against Big Ten Conference opponents.

Coach Ryan Day’s team features the top-ranked scoring offense in the country at 47.3 points per game, while ranking second in total offense (548.1 ypg) and sixth in passing offense (346.3 ypg). Defensively, Ohio State ranks in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense (19.2 ppg) and rushing defense (106.9 ypg) and is in the top 10 in turnover margin (+1.0).

