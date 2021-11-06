Advertisement

Perkins County has their season end at home to Hitchcock County 58-6

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a hard night on their home turf for the Plainsmen as they fall 58-6 to Hitchcock County in the state quarterfinals.

The opening drive may have been a sign as Perkins County fumbled the ball. Despite recovering it, they would punt. That is when the Falcons led a scoring drive that was capped off by a touchdown grab by Kolyn Gaston.

A failed fourth down conversion in the Plainsmen’s territory set up a short field on the next Hitchcock County drive, and Colten Hagen would have a touchdown reception of his own. Just a couple plays into the second quarter, Keyan Gaston would run for a score on the quarterback keep to make it 20-0. Perkins County could not claw out of the deficit.

The Plainsmen finish the year 8-3, which is more wins than they had the last three seasons combined. A good start for first year head coach Jayson Bishop.

