Sandhills/Thedford Knights are heading to semi-finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sandhills/Thedford Knights exited their regular season with a 10-0 record. Now, they are carrying their streak into the NSAA playoffs. The Knights defeated Lawrence-Nelson by 40 points in the first round and dominated Mead 62 to 6 in the second. Tonight, in the quarterfinals, the Sandhills/Thedford Knights faced the Osceola Bulldogs.

The Sandhills/Thedford Knight fans had plenty to celebrate early on in the game. By the second quarter, the knights were up 24 to 6.

In one play, the Bulldogs tried to make a run against the Knight defense. Osceola took the ball straight through the middle, and four knights put Bulldog Xavier Blackburn to bed. In a different play, Bulldog Hayden Lavaley sent a hail Mary near the 10-yard line, but the pass went incomplete.

The Sandhills/Thedford Knights raked up points seemingly quick, but the Bulldogs would not let them take this game easy. In one play, the Sandhills/Thedford Knights found themselves in bulldog territory. The Bulldogs push Trae Hickman back before he can make the Knight touchdown.

The Sandhills/Thedford Knights roll through the Osceola Bulldogs 46 to 14. The Knights will go on to the semi-finals.

