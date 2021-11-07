Football Flashback: The 2021 Medicine Valley Raiders

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Medicine Valley Raiders are a consistent program under 16-year head coach Scott Johnsen. This year, they celebrated twice as many wins as losses, finishing 6-3 overall.

Beyond that, Johnsen explains that the team had goals going into the year. And they reached them.

“We accomplished one of our main goals,to win a district title, and we did that. The season didn’t start like we wanted. We won game one and then loss two really close ones by two points each in game two and three. Then we were able to bounce back in week four and went on a run to win the district title and qualify for the playoffs. That’s always the goal. Each week, I think we got better as a group. As a whole, they kind of worked together as a group. They found out those two losses early in the season were tough ones but to kind of handle that adversity, battle back, come together as a group and figure out if we play as one whole unit, we’re a really, really good team and we worked on that every week.”

Offense was not an issue for Med Valley. The Raiders averaged close to five yards per carry, and it all starts with the guys up front. After dealing with injuries, center Kolin Pate was happy to be back playing the game he loves.

“This is really only my second Medicine Valley team. I didn’t get to play much last year. I hurt myself. So this one is kind of special for me. We all came together towards the end of the season. I think we could have done a little better. I think we all could have done a little better and won a few more games, but we finished as district champs so that’s all you could ask for.”

Quarterback Hudson Stout did his part as well. Close to 1,500 passing yards to go with 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions would be good at any school. Stout wishes his own alma mater the best moving forward.

“All the guys on the field were level headed. It didn’t take much to keep them in the game. Really got each other going through all the momentum. Great plays. So it’s just a group effort. Good luck to the team next year. Grateful to play here and go Raiders.”

Five seniors will move on after this year, leaving plenty of experience as the Raiders hope to go beyond their district title hopes.

