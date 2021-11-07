Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful to honor volunteers and community

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful (KNPLCB) has slated their annual Community and Volunteer Appreciation event to be held on Monday, November 8th. Community supporters and volunteers are invited to join KNPLCB at NebraskaLand National Bank, 1400 South Dewey Street at 5:30 PM for soups and sweets. Awards will be given to community volunteers who have made the effort to keep our region clean, green, and beautiful.

The work accomplished throughout the county in conjunction with KNPLCB is completely volunteer-driven. Every year volunteers dedicate approximately 5,000 hours of volunteer time to the organization and their communities. Some efforts include beautification, education, litter cleanup, and recycling. The recipients this year were not all volunteers through KNPLCB, they are citizens who simply wanted to make a difference and took the initiative to do so.

Award recipients include:

DiAnn, Gary, and Ian Nichelson: The Nichelson’s have volunteered in many capacities over the last 15 years including litter cleanup, yard judging, annual litter index, and service to the Board. This past year Ian passed away. DiAnn and Gary have continued to clean litter off of the road routes that Ian had cleaned for several years.

Leva Cochran and Joy Bamesberger: Both ladies volunteer through RSVP. Leva has spent many hours cleaning the streets in her neighborhood. In addition to cleaning up litter, Joy also assists with the Adopt a Spot program which cares for public flower beds throughout North Platte.

Dennis Thompson: Dennis serves as the Fire Chief for North Platte. In his free time, he has edged the grave markers at the Children’s Cemetery, for neighbors, sprayed weeds, and spread mulch for City projects. Dennis doesn’t have to be asked, he sees the need and quietly accomplishes the work.

The Late Frank Carland: Frank was a long-time supporter of KNPLCB and the City of North Platte. He worked for the City for 30 years. Frank gave generously in time and money for the creation of Keith Blackledge Park, trees on Burlington Boulevard, Cody Park rain garden, and many other projects. He served KNPLCB as a volunteer Board member for over 15 years.

Madison Lawrence and family: Madison and her family were visiting an area around the North Platte River/Canal (Tail Race) and were taken back by the amount of litter that was present. They rallied the community to assist them in a cleanup. She secured all of the sponsors and volunteers. Over a few short hours, 240 lbs. of litter was removed. She also has coordinated the removal of a refrigerator from the canal.

Rachel Allison: Through the years, Rachel has provided her tree knowledge for many in the region. You have likely seen some of her work even though you might not know it. She is the UNL District Forrester. Rachel has planted and cared for hundreds of trees in our county and overseen many planting projects. She has served as a volunteer Board member for KNPLCB.

Anyone is welcome to attend the appreciation event. You will enter the Bank through the main East entrance and proceed through the elevators to the 3rd floor. The event begins at 5:30 PM, awards are to be presented at 6:00 PM.

