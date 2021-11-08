Colder and sunny to partly cloudy start of the work week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Temperatures across the area Sunday afternoon reached the low to upper 70s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions. However this evening, temperatures have dropped into the mid 50s to mid 60s with clear to partly cloudy conditions.
The pattern will change in the area for the beginning of the week. The reason is because we are going have a cold front come through the area overnight into Monday morning. This will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s. Sunny to partly cloudy conditions will continue for the day on Monday into Tuesday.
Going into the day on Wednesday, another shortwave low pressure system will bring in a chance of some shwoers in the region. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.