Advertisement

Colder and sunny to partly cloudy start of the work week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Temperatures across the area Sunday afternoon reached the low to upper 70s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions. However this evening, temperatures have dropped into the mid 50s to mid 60s with clear to partly cloudy conditions.

Mild temperatures across the region Sunday evening
Mild temperatures across the region Sunday evening(Andre Brooks)

The pattern will change in the area for the beginning of the week. The reason is because we are going have a cold front come through the area overnight into Monday morning. This will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s. Sunny to partly cloudy conditions will continue for the day on Monday into Tuesday.

A pattern change is coming to the area overnight Sunday into Monday
A pattern change is coming to the area overnight Sunday into Monday(Andre Brooks)
Colder temperatures on the way for the area Monday afternoon
Colder temperatures on the way for the area Monday afternoon(Andre Brooks)

Going into the day on Wednesday, another shortwave low pressure system will bring in a chance of some shwoers in the region. Highs will be in the low 50s.

A few showers coming into the region Wednesday
A few showers coming into the region Wednesday(Andre Brooks)
A few showers coming into the region Wednesday
A few showers coming into the region Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
$1M bond set for students accused of killing Iowa teacher
Dunning, Nebraska (sign)
Another Nebraska town moves toward outlawing abortion
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Friday Night Sports Hero: Dane Pokorny
Friday Night Sports Hero: Dane Pokorny
Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Omaha North
Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Omaha North

Latest News

Changing weather pattern coming to the area
Mild and sunny to partly cloudy Sunday with a colder early week ahead
Temperatures will be well above average by Saturday afternoon.
Weekend Forecast: Sunshine and mild weather for the weekend; cooler weather returns next week!
Mild weather expected into the weekend.
John's Friday Evening Forecast
Temperatures climb into upper 60s to low 70s on Friday afternoon.
Sunshine, mild weather expected for Friday and the weekend