Festival of Trees preparations underway

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center is getting into the holiday spirit.

Preparations are underway for the annual Festival of Trees. The PAC has hosted the event for the past five years.

This year, 30 businesses and local organizations are participating by either decorating a tree, wreaths, table center pieces and holiday decor.

They will be auctioned off online starting Nov. 15. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Lincoln County CASA.

“These funds are going to be earmarked to aid not only with Thanksgiving baskets for our foster homes where are kids are placed, but also to supplement some of our Christmas toys that we give to each of our kids,” said Kerry Moore, Lincoln County CASA executive director.

“We love to partner with the non-profits in our community and so we believe in their mission and what they do to help kids in the community,” said PAC executive director Holly Carlini. “We also do things to help kids in our community through art base and I think that’s always important for us to look at the youth and our children in our community and just to help them succeed.”

You can bid on Gatewayrealty.hibid.com starting Nov. 15. The public is also invited to view the pieces at the Prairie Arts Center prior to placing bids.

A cocktail reception culminating the auction will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. Pictures with Santa will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.