Four Husker football assistant coaches fired, effective immediately

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four Husker football assistant coaches have been fired, effective immediately.

It was announced on Monday that the Huskers have parted ways with offensive coordinator/wide receivers Coach Matt Lubick, Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Greg Austin, Running Backs Coach Ryan Held and Quarterbacks Coach Mario Verduzco are no longer with the program.

“I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska and this football program and wish all of them well,” Head Coach Scott Frost said. “They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution, we needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”

Earlier this afternoon, the Athletic Department announced Frost would return in 2022 to coach the team with a restructured contract.

