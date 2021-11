LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football game vs. Wisconsin on Nov. 20 has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The game will be aired on ABC or ESPN, depending on the outcome of this weekend’s cgames.

Nebraska is currently 3-7 this season, and the Badgers have climbed the rankings to No. 20

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.