Nebraska officials highlight Health & Human Services successes, review strategies

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials on Monday morning shared the new business plan for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS is working to build upon its successes, from improvements to Medicaid processes to implementation of the new SNAP Next Step program, the governor said.

In building the plan, “we made sure we looked at the most critical issues that needed to be solved for Nebraskans,” DHHS CEO Dannett Smith said at the governor’s news conference Monday.

In addition to improving legal and finance operations, the department is also working to improve its information systems, with a goal of allowing Nebraskans to apply for multiple services online with a single application by April 30, 2022, Smith said. Systems like Access Nebraska, Family First preventions services, foster care, Nebraska 988 project, and youth residential facilities, will benefit from this.

DHHS will also be taking a closer look at maternal mortality, setting up a review committee to evaluate data and see what can be done to support women who have a difficult time with pregnancy, Smith said.

The state is also setting up a behavior health three-year strategic plan that will focus on making mental health services inclusive and accessible to communities across Nebraska, she said.

In addition to aligning DHHS initiatives to help people live better lives, Smith said, the department will focus on recruiting and retaining quality employees.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

