Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine, seasonal weather into Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The weather as we head into Tuesday should remain fairly uneventful as seasonal temperatures wit sunshine are on tap across the area. We’ll want to enjoy the quieter weather while it’s around because we’ll see some changing weather conditions as we head through the rest of the week.

Into Monday evening, skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy with dry weather. Clouds will linger as we head overnight tonight and into early on Tuesday, but the balance of the day should offer us mostly sunny skies across western Nebraska with lighter easterly winds up to 10 MPH. Towards Tuesday evening though, clouds will begin to roll in from the west ahead of our next system that will offer us some rain chances into Wednesday morning.

Clouds should clear out into early Tuesday with mostly to partly sunny skies by the afternoon with skies becoming mostly cloudy by Tuesday night. (KNOP)

Temperatures by early Tuesday morning will be chilly, but not unreasonable for early November. Look for lows in the upper 20s to low 30s for most of the coverage area to start Tuesday.

Look for lows in the upper 20s to low 30s for most into Tuesday morning. (KNOP)

By Tuesday afternoon, we should be a few degrees warmer than we were on Monday. Temperatures should settle into the mid to upper 50s across the state - pretty close to normal for this time of year.

Temperatures should be seasonal on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most. (KNOP)

The extended forecast has temperatures cooling back to the upper 40s by Friday before we see temperatures rebound back to the mid to upper 50s by the weekend and into early next week. Wednesday morning will hold a chance for some rain across the area, but skies should become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Thursday and Friday are highlighted by breezy to windy weather on the back-end of a departing low pressure system. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 MPH or more during that time. The forecast for now holds dry weather into the weekend, but some longer range models do have some moisture diving south through the area Saturday night into Sunday.

Fairly seasonal weather is expected over the next week with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. (KNOP)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.