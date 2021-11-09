Advertisement

Bid accepted for State Farm Bike Trail

Lincoln County Commissioners
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Commissioners accepted a bid for the State Farm Bike Trail on Monday. This project has been in the works for about two decades.

Years ago, the State Farm Bike trail became priority when a man struck a North Platte couple while they were biking on the trial. Levern Walter died from injuries he sustained from the accident.

The Bike Trail would extend connect the other trails and create a trail along State Farm Road. Many organizations came together to raise money for this project. Proceeds from various trail races combined with various donations help gather over $300,000 for this project.

“It is a wonderful example of when people in the community don’t give up,” said Eric Seacrest, Executive Director of Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. “They keep working on something that is going to be good. It is going to be an amazing addition to our trail system, and I cannot wait to have it finished.”

The State Farm Bike Trail construction is estimated to begin next spring and conclude around July.

