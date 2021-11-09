Advertisement

D&N Event Center hosts MCF 2021 on Thursday

By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The D&N Event center in North Platte will host the Midwest Championship Fighting 2021 on Thursday. This event will host eight pro fights, seven amateur fights and a title fight for the Middleweight Championship.

Among the many fighters at the event there will be five local fighters including; Zach Fox, David Garcia, Bradan Erdman, Shawn Rosenberg and Jayson Scott. There will also be fighters coming from as far as Arizona, Colorado and North Dakota.

Organizer, Russ Jones says that even though this is a small promotion there will be high-quality fights at MCF 2021.

“We’re a fairly small promotion, but we have a lot of pro fights and what we’re trying to do is see guys before they get to the UFC and before they get to Bellator,” said Jones.

Fighter walkouts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Military Veterans will be admitted for free with a valid Military ID. MCF 2021 will also be available on pay per view.

