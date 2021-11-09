First women recipients of Quilts of Valor

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On Nov. 7, the Quilts of Valor organization continued their mission of awarding veterans whose lives have been touched by war. The North Platte Quilts of Valor chapter awarded its first women recipients. Combined, the two women have over 50 years of military experience.

Lieutenant Commander Pam Elliot retired in March of 2020 after 35 years of active duty/reserve service with the United States Navy. LCDR Elliot is a native of Maxwell, Nebraska with a Master’s of Business Administration from National University and Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland.

In March of 1985, LCDR Elliot enlisted in the Navy. She served six years active duty as an Aircrew Survival Equipment man. She transferred to the Navy Reserves in 1992 and served at Naval Air Station San Diego, CA; Naval Air Station Belle Chasse, LA, and Naval European Headquarters London, England. In 2000, LCDR Elliot was commissioned as an officer in the Navy Supply Corps. She served in various logistic and acquisition positions at the Naval European Headquarters London, England/Naples, Italy; Military Sealift Command, Washington, DC; Mobile Inshore Undersea Warfare Unit 206, Little Creek, VA; as Executive Officer of Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy – Acquisition, and Procurement (DASN-AP), Pentagon as an Officer in Charge, Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain, DET A, Charleston, SC. Her final assignment was with Navy Reserve Operations Support Unit 1914, Fort Carson, CO.

Active Duty and Mobilization tours include supporting Taskforce for Business Operations, Baghdad, Iraq, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program Office, Arlington, VA, U.S. Army Special Forces Command, North and West Africa, Baumholder, Germany, and Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Pacific.

LCDR Elliot’s military decorations include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (two awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (four awards) among other unit and service awards.

Residing in Colorado Springs, CO, she works for the Department of Homeland Security Cyber Security Infrastructure Security Administration.

“For me, it was amazing to experience relationships with people from all over the United States and country,” said LCDR Pam Elliot, Quilt of Valor Recipient. “I have traveled the world. It has been eye-opening being from a small town in Nebraska.”

Sergeant First Class Stacy Iske was born and raised in North Platte, Nebraska. She enlisted in the Army in 1989 while she was still in high school. Sergeant First Class Iske joined the Army Reserve Unity in North Platte where she chose the Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) of Laundry and Shower Specialist. She was assigned to the 1013th Quartermaster Company. In the summer of 1990, Stacy complete basic training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Lee, Virginia. During this time, she achieved the rank of Private First Class (E-3).

In January of 1991, SFC Iske enlisted in the Active Duty Army. Her first assignment was in Fort Sill, Oklahoma assigned to Alpha Battery Personnel and Support Battalion. The Army was recruiting soldiers with the Laundry and Shower MOS to organize a Laundry and Shower Unit to send overseas in support of Operation Desert Storm. SFC Iske was responsible for helping process soldiers in and out of Fort Sill for assignment to the Middle East. While at Fort Sill, she achieved the rank of Sergeant (E-5) and was added to the MOS of Unit Administration Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO).

Sergeant First Class Stacy Iske retired from the Army in August of 2012 with 23 combined years of service between the Army Reserves, Active Duty Army, and the Army Guard and Reserves (AGR).

“My military experience helped me deal with people and made me a better person overall,” said SFC Stacy Iske, Quilt of Valor Recipient. “Out of all the experiences, I have had I cannot pick out one. There are many people I have had the pleasure of serving, and they overall shaped me into the person I am today.”

Quilts of Valor is planning to award eight veterans on Veterans’ day.

