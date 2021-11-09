Advertisement

Holdrege double murder trial underway

Manuel Gomez, the man accused of killing two people in Holdrege, went on trial Tuesday.
Manuel Gomez, the man accused of killing two people in Holdrege, went on trial Tuesday.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - The trial of a man accused of killing two men during a February 2019 shooting spree started Tuesday in Holdrege.

Manuel Gomez, 48, of Holdrege, was arrested for the shooting deaths of Raymond Burton and David Rogers. Both men were found dead at an apartment complex in east Holdrege. A third man, Doyle Morse, of Holdrege, was also shot and injured during the shooting spree.

Since his arrest Gomez has undergone numerous mental evaluations. At one point he was ruled incapable of defending himself at trial. But in July 2020, a judge ruled that he was competent for trial. In April of this year, Gomez’s attorneys notified the court that they intended to use an insanity defense for their client.

In addition to two charges of first degree murder, Gomez also faces three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, first-degree assault and with being a habitual criminal.

Gomez has pleaded not guilty to all eight charges.

If convicted on the murder charges, Gomez could be subject to the death penalty.

