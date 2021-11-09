Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent

DAVIS, Calif. (KOVR) - A California mother is warning parents after her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS Pharmacy without her consent.

Amanda Arroyo still remembers the shock she felt when she learned her 16-year-old son got the COVID-19 vaccine without her permission. She says he showed up to a CVS Pharmacy in Davis, California, in July after making an appointment online.

“He was like, ‘Oh, my arm hurts,’ and I was like, ‘What happened?’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, I went and had my COVID shot.’ And I was like, ‘Wait, what?’” Arroyo said.

Arroyo claims the pharmacist later told her she was just trying to vaccinate as many people in the community as possible to keep people safe.

With more kids now allowed to get the shot, Arroyo worries this could happen to another parent.

“There is a law in place. There are procedures that are not being followed,” she said. “Really concerned at the fact that I don’t know what this is going to do to him.”

In California, parents or guardians must provide consent for a minor to get vaccinated. It can be given in one of three ways: going with the child in person, signing a written consent form or providing verbal consent to a staff member over the phone or through video.

Arroyo says none of that was done. She has requested the forms her son filled out through the pharmacy’s website.

“He’s 16 years old, I completely understand that, but I, in no way, shape or form, gave consent for him to get the vaccine, and I was not present when it happened,” Arroyo said. “I want the pharmacist to be held responsible for her actions and her negligence.”

A senior manager at CVS Health said in a statement that the company is aware of Arroyo’s concerns and is looking into the incident further. The company also says it is committed to complying with all vaccination regulations.

It’s not known at this time if the pharmacist could face consequences.

