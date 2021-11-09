North Platte High School hosts Job Fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School hosted their annual job fair on Tuesday.

During the job fair, high school students were able to go booth to booth and look around and see what potential job opportunities that they have post secondary education. There were jobs related to farming, mechanics, health, journalism, food, military and so much more.

The North Platte High School Annual Job Fair in progress (Andre Brooks)

Businesses are able to promote themselves, give potential employees information and help their businesses grow.

“Well we are hoping that we can find some young students that would be interested in pursuing a career in decent technology. Decent technology has changed a lot over the years and it’s a technical field that has a lot of computer skills with it. Along with mechanical skills, “Joleen Schauer, Branch Manager of Murphy Tractor and Equipment said. “We will offer students tuition and books and they have a a very good job. A good job when they come out of school. Always like everyone, looking for good employees through help. Trying to get our business out there so people are more aware of this.”

While trying to find potential jobs at the fair, some students said they had a pretty good time.

“It’s pretty fun, I mean I’m getting free stuff, and I get to look at different careers, " said Saige O’Donnell, Junior Student of North Platte High School.

Students receiving free stuff and information from the Allo North Platte, a communications business (Andre Brooks)

O’Donnell said they had a rough-sketch plan of what his future is going to be like.

“Maybe I’ll be interested in liking the military,” O’Donnell said. “I have been interested in it since I was little guy, because I have three generations of grandparents that are military, so it’s always been there with me.”

Students are engaging with questions to a US Army recruiter in a potential career choice in the US Army. (Andre Brooks)

Every year this job fair helps many high school students, and have impacted them in many ways, and this year was no exception.

It’s making me realize that I have a lot of opportunities and I can choose whatever I want.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.