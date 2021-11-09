Wednesday Forecast: Turning wetter and windier into Wednesday and beyond...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A strong low pressure system is set to sweep through the area as we head into the day on Wednesday, with that same system deepening and lingering into late this week. Initially, some areas of light rain will headline the forecast, but later this week on the back-end of that system, very strong winds and much cooler to colder conditions by late this week.

Look for increasing and thickening cloud cover as we head into Tuesday evening, though generally dry weather is expected. Scattered light rain showers are expected as we head towards sunrise on Wednesday with light rain expected across parts of western Nebraska. As the system quickly moves through the area though, rain should end as we head towards Wednesday evening with skies quickly clearing from west to east into Wednesday night.

Any rain we do see is expected to remain fairly light, with anywhere from a few hundredths to perhaps a few tenths of an inch of moisture possible across the area through Wednesday night.

As rain ends though, the wind will begin to pick up into Wednesday evening with wind gusts up to 30 to 40 MPH possible at times. The wind will only strengthen as we head into Thursday and Friday as the departing low pressure system deeps across the northern plains. Thursday and into the first half of Friday could see wind gusts as high as 50 to 55 MPH at times.

As far as temperatures are concerned, look for above average temperatures overnight and into early Wednesday morning, again meaning any moisture we do see should be liquid. Look for lows in the upper 30s to low 40s across the region.

Temperatures should be a few degrees cooler on Wednesday thanks in part to the clouds and light rain - look for highs that won’t be too far from average though in the upper 40s to low to mid 50s across western Nebraska.

The extended forecast keeps temperatures fairly steady for North Platte on Thursday with highs again in the low 50s, but the coldest air with this system will hold off on its arrival until Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures by Friday afternoon are expected to range from the mid 30s to mid 40s across the state, and when combined with the very strong winds, wind chills will likely settle into the teens on Friday morning before getting into the mid 20s to mid 30s by Friday afternoon. Temperatures should rebound by the weekend with another brief cooldown on Sunday with a small chance for some rain or snow Saturday night into early on Sunday. Temperatures into early next week look to settle into the mid to upper 60s.

