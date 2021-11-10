Community Playhouse showcasing Bus Stop this weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Community Playhouse has partnered up with the North Platte Community College to showcase their version of the play Bus Stop.

The play is about eight people stranded in a small town in Kansas during a rare Spring snowstorm. The play is set during the year of 1957, but features lessons that modern audiences could relate to.

“It’s a great play that analyzes different types of relationships, and building relationships,” Ritch Gelvan, Instructor and Director of Bus Stop said.

During the rehearsal, the performers have gotten some things out of it. This includes second year student Dominic Hatch, who plays Beau Decker.

“I just got to learn a lot of theater stuff,” Dominic Hatch, Student Performer said.

It also gave Student Performer Jason Sullivan, who plays Sheriff Will Masters, more experience in the performing arts field.

“Great experience. We have a lot of great people working on our crew. This is only my second production. I’m just getting myself oriented to it, " Jason Sullivan, Student Performer said.

Sullivan encouraged future performers to go out there a take that chance in performing in front of people.

“Just to take that leap. You never know what you can do until you take a chance, and put yourself out there,” Sullivan said.

To some of the performers, this is their first rodeo, but to others, they have been doing this for a while. Skylar Stetehem, a local performer who plays Cherie the night singer, said that she has been into performing since she was a teenager, and have been in several performances.

" I have actually been doing arts programs and singing since I was 14. I joined Mid Plains since I was 15 and I have been in about 6 productions,” Skylar Stetehem said.

The Bus Stop performance will be Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m at the Fox Theater.

An encore performance will be Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

