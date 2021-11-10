Thursday Forecast: Blowin’ in the wind...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Atmospheric weather conditions will lead to high winds for the local forecast area both Thursday and Friday...

A strengthening area of low pressure to our east will combine with an area of high pressure building into our region from the west to produce very strong winds for the second-half of our work week.

Wind warnings...watches...and advisories have been posted for much of the area beginning Thursday and continuing into Thursday night...with wind gusts of 40-to-60 mph possible at times.

High Wind Alerts

Thursday Wind Gusts

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 40s and 50s...but those strong winds will make it feel colder.

Highs On Thursday

North Platte Thursday Planner

An arctic cold front will sweep across the area late-Thursday and Thursday night...reinforcing the powerful winds into the day on Friday...and dropping high temperatures back down into the 30s and 40s. Friday morning could start with temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s...and “feels like” readings in the single-digits and lower teens.

The weekend will warm noticeably..with Saturday highs in the 50s...before another weather system rolls through Saturday night...cooling us back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for Sunday. This weather-maker may bring parts of the region a small chance for light rain or light snow Saturday night.

The latest 7-Day Outlook shows a more significant warm-up heading into next week.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.