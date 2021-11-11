Advertisement

Great Plains Health navigates CMS regulations on COVID-19 vaccine

“This is not about the vaccine and it is not about politics,” McNea, CEO GPHealth
A Great Plains Health family physician shares tips for people suffering from seasonal allergies.
“We respect our employees and their right to make decisions about their health," Mel McNea, CEO GPHealth.(Marresa Burke)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Nov. 4, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a regulation that requires the COVID-19 vaccination of staff at health care facilities. According to the CMS rule, facilities must establish a policy to ensure that staff have received the first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 5, 2021.

Staff must be fully vaccinated and receive their second dose of a two-dose vaccine by Jan. 4, 2022. These regulations apply to any institution that receives Medicare or Medicaid reimbursements.

Mel McNea, chief executive officer at Great Plains Health, has provided a signed affidavit testifying to the potential negative impacts to rural hospitals should this hard rule stand. This testimony will be included in a legal suit in the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

GPHealth leadership is communicating with The Chief Medical Officer for the state of Nebraska as well as the Nebraska Hospital Association about the implications of this announcement.

GPHealth is in the ongoing process of researching the implementation of these regulations and how certain medical and religious exemptions will be determined.

GPHealth says it values its employees and is offering information and resources to staff to help them make a thoughtful, well-researched decision on the vaccination.

GPHealth is in the ongoing process of navigating this implementation of these regulations and will provide continued information and support to employees throughout the process.

