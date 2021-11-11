Harbison signs to University of Nebraska at Kearney

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday, Cordelia Harbison, a senior at Lexington High School, signed to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to continue her volleyball career. Harbison is excited to be continuing on to play college volleyball at a program with a winning tradition.

“I’m still pretty wound up and I’m still in shock of the fact that I’m able to go to one of the best volleyball schools and just educational schools in the country, so I’m really excited,” says Harbison.

Not only does Harbison compete on the volleyball court for the Minutemen, she also plays basketball, runs track and competes on the bowling team. In addition to all of her athletic endeavors, Harbison also excels in the classroom. She is the top of her class of 244 students and holds a 4.87 GPA.

When it came to choosing a school to continue her volleyball career, Harbison says no other school really compared to UNK. She has two older siblings who attended the university and is happy to be following in their footsteps as a Loper.

As Harbison prepares to leave Lexington High School in the spring, she is excited to begin this new chapter at UNK.

“I just wanna be an impactful player and find my role on the team whether that first year is to cheer or pump some players up or it’s to make that pass on a tie game I wanna find my role and get it done,” explains Harbison.

