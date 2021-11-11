North Platte tourism rates are at an increase in 2021

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Over the past year, North Platte tourism is showing signs of improvement.

This, after a record low year in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the North Platte Visitor Center, tourism in the city of North Platte went down 22% from 2019 to 2020.

“Because in 2020, we were down 22%, of what we were doing the year prior,” Lisa Burke, Executive Director of the North Platte Visiting Center said.

However, due to the pandemic calming down, more people are wanting to travel again. This includes North Platte as a destination. During the October Nebraska Tourism Conference in Grand Island, reports were optimistic.

Actually here in North Platte, we have set record months for May, June, July, and August. I expect us to end this fiscal year with a record year, all time record year. We are now trending upwards at 104% over what we were last year.

The North Platte Visitor Center is encouraging visitors to come to town.

People wanting to travel, needing to travel, and North Platte is a great destination for them to come,because we have so many things to do outside.

Some of those places include the Lincoln County Historical Museum, Fort Cody Trading Post, Cody Park, Memorial Park, and Wild West Arena.

“We all just collaborated and learned more new things about marketing and things we can provide. Better customer service to our visitors,” Burke said. “Ways we can help our partners here locally. Better attractions to market themselves better.”

For more information about the North Platte Visitor Center and any events that they have to offer, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.