Advertisement

North Platte tourism rates are at an increase in 2021

The North Platte Visiting Center are noticing an increase of tourism in the area
The North Platte Visiting Center are noticing an increase of tourism in the area(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Over the past year, North Platte tourism is showing signs of improvement.

This, after a record low year in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the North Platte Visitor Center, tourism in the city of North Platte went down 22% from 2019 to 2020.

“Because in 2020, we were down 22%, of what we were doing the year prior,” Lisa Burke, Executive Director of the North Platte Visiting Center said.

However, due to the pandemic calming down, more people are wanting to travel again. This includes North Platte as a destination. During the October Nebraska Tourism Conference in Grand Island, reports were optimistic.

Actually here in North Platte, we have set record months for May, June, July, and August. I expect us to end this fiscal year with a record year, all time record year. We are now trending upwards at 104% over what we were last year.

Lisa Burke, Executive Director of North Platte Visiting Center

The North Platte Visitor Center is encouraging visitors to come to town.

People wanting to travel, needing to travel, and North Platte is a great destination for them to come,because we have so many things to do outside.

Lisa Burke, Executive Director of North Platte Visiting Center

Some of those places include the Lincoln County Historical Museum, Fort Cody Trading Post, Cody Park, Memorial Park, and Wild West Arena.

“We all just collaborated and learned more new things about marketing and things we can provide. Better customer service to our visitors,” Burke said. “Ways we can help our partners here locally. Better attractions to market themselves better.”

For more information about the North Platte Visitor Center and any events that they have to offer, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was announced on Monday that the Huskers have parted ways with offensive coordinator/wide...
Four Husker football assistant coaches fired, effective immediately
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Frost keeps his job as head coach
Food supply is facing a shortage this Thanksgiving season
Thanksgiving supplies for this holiday season is suffering a shortage
Lincoln County Commissioners accepted a bid for the State Farm Bike Trail. The project will...
Bid accepted for State Farm Bike Trail
MCF 2021
D&N Event Center hosts MCF 2021 on Thursday

Latest News

High Wind Alerts
Thursday Forecast: Blowin’ in the wind...
Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Superior shooting update: Grain elevator coworkers didn’t realize gunman had been fired
The attorney general files third lawsuit fighting vaccine mandates
Nebraska Attorney General files third suit fighting vaccine mandates
Temperatures will reach the low 50s for most by Wednesday afternoon.
Turning wetter and windier into Wednesday and beyond...