Advertisement

100,000 lbs. of chicken patties recalled for potential contamination

Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.
Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Trader Joe’s is recalling about 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that the chicken might be contaminated with materials, including pieces of bone.

The items affected are two dozen frozen chicken products: Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

Both products were sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide and produced between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29.

The USDA says the recall comes after a number of consumers complained about finding bones in the patties.

There are no reports, however, of anyone being hurt or becoming sick.

Customers are encouraged to throw the products away or return them to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was announced on Monday that the Huskers have parted ways with offensive coordinator/wide...
Four Husker football assistant coaches fired, effective immediately
“We respect our employees and their right to make decisions about their health," Mel McNea, CEO...
Great Plains Health navigates CMS regulations on COVID-19 vaccine
Cordelia Harbison signing day
Harbison signs to University of Nebraska at Kearney
Moans and groans can be heard on Emily and Michael Johnson's Ring security video as the former...
Caught on camera: Mom gives birth on front lawn
Food supply is facing a shortage this Thanksgiving season
Thanksgiving supplies for this holiday season is suffering a shortage

Latest News

FILE — Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino arrives at Bayport-Blue Point High School to vote, in...
New York man arrested after death threat to GOP congressman
Look for temperatures to jump back into the upper 50s to mid 60s into Saturday afternoon.
Weekend Forecast: A nice weekend warm up!
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden-Xi set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions
Winds will taper off by afternoon as highs climb into the mid 40s with sunshine..
Wind and chill..............