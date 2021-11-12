Honoring Veterans: Eight veterans awarded quilts of valor

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Quilts of Valor continues its mission of awarding veterans touched by war. On Veterans Day, the organization honored and awarded eight veterans for their service to the United States.

“It means a lot to be honored like this as a veteran. I am honored to be a veteran,” said Quilt of Valor recipient Russ Estill. “I thank God for this honor. It’s a privilege to be in the service for my Lord and privilege to be in service for my country.”

74 quilts of valor have been awarded to veterans in North Platte.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.