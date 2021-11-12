A look at this year’s Veterans Day ceremony

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Thursday, many people gathered at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial to celebrate Veterans Day and recognize local veterans. Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns shared many words on the occasion, including honoring one of North Platte’s own, the late Kevin Kennedy.

“I would be remiss if did not highlight the fact that this day of honor is also a day of solemn for many of us,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns. “For those who have participated in the ceremony over the years, one of our pillars of patriotism is not here anymore. Kevin Kennedy worked so hard to ensure that this ceremony took place without fail. He was a friend to many here and encouraged many of us veterans. We miss him terribly and look forward to seeing him again someday.”

The ceremony concluded with a quilt of valor presentation to eight veterans.

