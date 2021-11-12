Advertisement

A look at this year’s Veterans Day ceremony

Honoring veterans on Veteran's day at the 20th Century Veteran's Memorial.
Honoring veterans on Veterans Day at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Thursday, many people gathered at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial to celebrate Veterans Day and recognize local veterans. Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns shared many words on the occasion, including honoring one of North Platte’s own, the late Kevin Kennedy.

“I would be remiss if did not highlight the fact that this day of honor is also a day of solemn for many of us,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns. “For those who have participated in the ceremony over the years, one of our pillars of patriotism is not here anymore. Kevin Kennedy worked so hard to ensure that this ceremony took place without fail. He was a friend to many here and encouraged many of us veterans. We miss him terribly and look forward to seeing him again someday.”

The ceremony concluded with a quilt of valor presentation to eight veterans.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was announced on Monday that the Huskers have parted ways with offensive coordinator/wide...
Four Husker football assistant coaches fired, effective immediately
“We respect our employees and their right to make decisions about their health," Mel McNea, CEO...
Great Plains Health navigates CMS regulations on COVID-19 vaccine
Food supply is facing a shortage this Thanksgiving season
Thanksgiving supplies for this holiday season is suffering a shortage
Cordelia Harbison signing day
Harbison signs to University of Nebraska at Kearney
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Frost keeps his job as head coach

Latest News

Eight veterans were awarded quilts of valor on Veterans Day.
Honoring Veterans: Eight veterans awarded quilts of valor
Winds will taper off by afternoon as highs climb into the mid 40s with sunshine..
Wind and chill..............
KNOP Weather Outlook 11-11-2021
Thursday Forecast: Blowin’ in the wind...
“We respect our employees and their right to make decisions about their health," Mel McNea, CEO...
Great Plains Health navigates CMS regulations on COVID-19 vaccine