Advertisement

Minnesota homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska

Danell Christner was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for a murder charge in Minnesota.
Danell Christner was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for a murder charge in Minnesota.(Lincoln County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Troopers have arrested a homicide suspect during a traffic stop near North Platte. The suspect is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Minnesota law enforcement notified the Nebraska State Patrol Friday morning that the suspect may have been traveling through Nebraska.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., a trooper located a vehicle matching the description provided by Minnesota authorities. The vehicle, a Ford Taurus, was traveling southbound on Highway 83, north of North Platte.

The trooper performed a traffic stop and took the subject into custody without incident.

The subject was identified as Danell Christner, 37, of Maplewood, Minnesota. She was arrested on a warrant from Ramsey County, Minnesota for 2nd degree murder. Christner was lodged in Lincoln County Jail, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

NSP was assisted by deputies from the Garfield, Custer, Logan, and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Offices.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was announced on Monday that the Huskers have parted ways with offensive coordinator/wide...
Four Husker football assistant coaches fired, effective immediately
“We respect our employees and their right to make decisions about their health," Mel McNea, CEO...
Great Plains Health navigates CMS regulations on COVID-19 vaccine
Cordelia Harbison signing day
Harbison signs to University of Nebraska at Kearney
Moans and groans can be heard on Emily and Michael Johnson's Ring security video as the former...
Caught on camera: Mom gives birth on front lawn
Food supply is facing a shortage this Thanksgiving season
Thanksgiving supplies for this holiday season is suffering a shortage

Latest News

Eight veterans quilt of valor
Eight Veterans QOV
Veteran's Day Ceremony
Veteran's day Ceremony
Look for temperatures to jump back into the upper 50s to mid 60s into Saturday afternoon.
Weekend Forecast: A nice weekend warm up!
Winds will taper off by afternoon as highs climb into the mid 40s with sunshine..
Wind and chill..............