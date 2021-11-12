Weekend Forecast: A nice weekend warm up!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a very cold and windy finish to the work week, we should see some nicer weather as we head into the weekend, though a little bit more wind is on the menu as look ahead to the weekend.

Into Friday evening, winds should be decreasing across western Nebraska, though it will continue stay a bit blustery through late tonight. Much lighter winds are expected through the overnight hours and then into the day on Saturday, westerly winds at 10 to 15 MPH are expected into the afternoon. Winds will pick up a bit into the evening hours as a weak system slides through the area, we could briefly see a few wind gusts to 30 or 40 MPH across the area, but the wind should settle down again as we head into the day on Sunday.

Skies are expected to be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with dry weather across the area. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday as clouds will increase behind another weak cold front passing through the area. We won’t rule out a few scattered showers into Saturday evening. Sunday again looks like it should see a mix of sun and clouds with dry weather to finish off the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies are expected into Saturday with a small chance for some rain into Saturday night. (KNOP)

Temperatures into early Saturday will be cold with lows falling to the low to mid 20s across the area. With a little wind into early Saturday morning, it will feel even colder!

Look for lows in the teens and 20s into Saturday morning. (KNOP)

By Saturday afternoon though, we should see a nice warm up with temperatures running 20 to 30° warmer than Friday. Look for highs to reach into the low 60s to perhaps the lower 70s across the area.

Look for temperatures to jump back into the upper 50s to mid 60s into Saturday afternoon. (KNOP)

Behind the weak front, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Sunday, but still don’t look too bad with highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Temperatures on Sunday should settle into the mid and upper 50s - a few degrees cooler than on Saturday. (KNOP)

After the brief cool down on Sunday, temperatures take another big jump into the lower to middle 70s to start the week on Monday and Tuesday. Another front will bring temperatures back down to the 40s and low 50s for the remainder of the week next week. Chances for any rain or snow over the next week are pretty slim with our best chance likely coming into Saturday evening for some light rain. We’ll watch for a few showers being possible as the front moves through the area Tuesday into Wednesday of next week, but right now it looks like a dry frontal passage with more wind than rain or snow.

Temperatures should trend warming for the weekend and into early next week before another cold front brings cooler weather back to the area midweek next week. (KNOP)

