Wind and chill..............

By John Walsh
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- While the winds appear to taper off some this evening, it will only last for a short time. A push of arctic air will sweep into the state escalating the winds, first in the north, then into the central and southern areas overnight into Friday morning. A High Wind Warning will remain in effect for northern and central parts of the state into Friday.

You’ll hear the winds howling late tonight through Friday morning with gusts ranging from 40 mph from the Intersate corridor to as much as 60 mph in the Northern Sandhills and central parts of the state. Layer up your outdoor attire when you head out the door Friday, as wind chills, or ‘feels like’ temperatures are expected to be as low as the teens from Ogallala to Broken Bow, to as cold as the single digits in the Panhandle and Northern Sandhills.

By the afternoon we should see the winds relaxing, continuing to taper off through the evening as high pressure builds south. Highs on friday will be in the 40s.

It will be a chilly start to Saturday but warmer air will spread east, rebounding temperatures from the low 20s in the morning to the lower 60s in the afternoon. Another weak front will drop temps back into the 50s Sunday, but early next week we’ll get to relive the pleasant Fall weather we’ve been accustomed to, as highs push into the mid and upper 60s.

