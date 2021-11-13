Deer Firearm Season: Importance of check in stations

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Deer firearm season begins on Saturday, November 13 and concludes on November 21. This year, there are various locations, throughout Nebraska, for deer hunters to check in their harvest. Last year, Nebraska Game and Parks was unable to perform in-person check-ins.

Deer check-in stations provide information for biologists to compile data and make the necessary preparations for the upcoming seasons.

“It is important for people to bring their deer in, so our biologist can grow their database about deer diseases and deer’s age classes,” said Julie Gieser, Public Information Officer, Nebraska Game and Parks. “That data is how they decide the number of deer permits we allow for the next year’s season.”

The data from deer check-ins stations help biologists account for the deficient of deer.

“It is important for hunters to do check-ins because it impacts how many deer can be harvested the next year,” said Gieser. “They also do checks for deer diseases.”

By checking for deer diseases, biologists can research how the disease is impacting the deer population.

Here is a list of some of the locations for November Firearm deer season check stations: