Partly cloudy and cool conditions to continue Saturday night into the day Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.KNEP) -During the day on Saturday, there were some rain showers moving through the region. Some of the rain in our southeast regions have been on the moderate side. Since then, the rain has calmed down some to the light rain category. Also cloud cover is decreasing in the northwest portions of the area, allowing for the conditions to be partly to mostly cloudy.

This has allowed for temperatures to remain in the the mid 50s to mid 60s. The winds are quite breezy in the western regions as well with speeds in the 10 to 25 mph range with gusts in the 20 to 35 mph range.

The conditions will continue to be partly cloudy throughout the night to the day on Sunday. Highs on the day Sunday will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds could breezy with speeds in the 10 to 20 mph range.

Between the day on Sunday and Monday, the cold front that has been impacting the area Saturday will lift and become a warm front, along with a new area of low pressure to our northwest. This will allow temperatures to increase from the 50s to 60s to the mid 60s to mid 70s. This will continue on the day on Tuesday as well.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, a very strong cold front will allow for significiantly colder temperatures in the region with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s on the day on Wednesday.

