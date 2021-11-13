Promoting donations to Salvation Army

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On Saturday, the holiday season kicked off in the Westfield Shopping Center with their 15th annual Christmas in the Neighborhood. As the season of giving grows closer, one booth gave away free hotdogs. The gift of the free hotdogs was only a small portion of this station, as they were promoting giving to others.

“It’s a free hot dog for anybody and we are also encouraging donations for The Salvation Army,” said Alyssa Fabik, Publicity for Westfield Shopping Center. “People can donate cans, cash, and coats.”

Christmas in the Neighborhood encourages people to shop at the Westfield Shopping Center and lets people know that the shopping center cares about them.

People enjoying the hot dogs at the 15th Annual Christmas in the Neighborhood (Andre Brooks)

It’s just a time to encourage people to come out to the shopping center and be a part of the neighborhood, and just to tell them that we are here. To show our neighbors and friends that we do care for them. We love them.

