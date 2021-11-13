Advertisement

Santa and his reindeer at Westfield’s

Christmas in the Neighborhood
reindeer
reindeer(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Christmas in the Neighborhood, a 15-year tradition at the Westfield Shopping Center, brought many people out to the shopping center including special appearances by Santa Claus and some of his reindeer.

Santa and his reindeer travel from the North Pole to deliver gifts to girls and boys across the world on Christmas, but outside the holiday season, the reindeer stay at a farm in Seneca, Nebraska. This holiday season, Santa and his reindeer will appear at 24 locations across the state, with stops in Omaha and Sidney.

The farm in Seneca raises seven reindeer. There are people in place to take care of them year-round as they need specialized care depending on the season.

”They get a special grain mix with meat pulp in it. The summertime can get a little hot for them, so they actually have an air-conditioned barn. Once it gets cold, they love it. They play in the snow all the time. The colder it is, the better for them.”

Levi Licking, Reindeer Handler

