Sixth annual Indoor Farmer’s Market

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -For forty years, the Original Farmer’s Market has been a North Platte staple, but one part of its amenities has only been going on for six years. Located in the Platte River Mall, in the old Herberger store, the Indoor Farmer’s Market features local vendors selling baked goods, homemade gifts, and everything in between.

Over forty vendors and over five food vendors participate in the Indoor Farmer’s Market. The market promotes shopping local and supporting local businesses. This Saturday marked week two of the Indoors Farmer’s Market. Each Saturday, until December 18, the Indoors Farmer’s Market takes place in the Platte River Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

”For one, the biggest thing for me anyway is just shopping locally. Keeping small local businesses up and running. Supporting our local economy is a big thing.”

For vendors interested in joining, applications can be found on the farmer market’s website at https://originalfarmersmarketnp.wordpress.com/rules-and-regulations/

