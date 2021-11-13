Advertisement

Wallace falls to Cody-Kilgore 72-28 in Class D6 semifinals

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A great season by the Wallace Wildcats comes to an end after a 72-28 loss to Cody-Kilgore Friday night at home.

The first half saw Big Blue have several miscues, including multiple failed fourth down conversions. There were some bright spots. Carson Glunz ran the ball on a double pitch and found the end zone to cut the deficit to 32-14, but the Cowboys wouldn’t let up. They would score early and often, blocking a punt in the process only to score one play later.

Wallace finishes the year 9-2, which is their first winning record since 2013 (also 9-2), and a major jump from their 2-5 season in 2020 and winless season just two years earlier.

