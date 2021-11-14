Eighth annual Soup for Paws

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On Saturday, November 13, Fur the Love of Paws hosted their 8th Annual Soup for Paws. During the event, people were able to get soup, sides, and desserts. Also, they were able to purchase donated baskets and Fur the Love of Paws T-shirts.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness about the severity of pet homelessness in North Platte and across the country.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout this year. We cannot thank the community enough for all of their support,” said Jenn Porter-Milne, Executive Director for Fur the Love of Paws.

On local pet owner is supportive of Fur the Love of Paws based on her personal experiences.

“I think it’s a great cause, “said Teresa Scott, Pet Owner. “I’m one to rescue animals. I rescued both of my cats and dogs.”

All the money raised goes to spaying and neutering animals, controlling the animal population, and preventing animal homelessness.

