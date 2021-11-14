Advertisement

Eighth annual Soup for Paws

Fur the Love of Paws
People enjoying soup,sides, and desserts during the 8th annual Soup for Paws
People enjoying soup,sides, and desserts during the 8th annual Soup for Paws(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On Saturday, November 13, Fur the Love of Paws hosted their 8th Annual Soup for Paws. During the event, people were able to get soup, sides, and desserts. Also, they were able to purchase donated baskets and Fur the Love of Paws T-shirts.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness about the severity of pet homelessness in North Platte and across the country.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout this year. We cannot thank the community enough for all of their support,” said Jenn Porter-Milne, Executive Director for Fur the Love of Paws.

On local pet owner is supportive of Fur the Love of Paws based on her personal experiences.

“I think it’s a great cause, “said Teresa Scott, Pet Owner. “I’m one to rescue animals. I rescued both of my cats and dogs.”

All the money raised goes to spaying and neutering animals, controlling the animal population, and preventing animal homelessness.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danell Christner was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for a murder charge in Minnesota.
Minnesota homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
It was announced on Monday that the Huskers have parted ways with offensive coordinator/wide...
Four Husker football assistant coaches fired, effective immediately
“We respect our employees and their right to make decisions about their health," Mel McNea, CEO...
Great Plains Health navigates CMS regulations on COVID-19 vaccine
Wallace Friday Night Sports Hero
Friday Night Sports Hero(s): Kolton Hager, Camden McConnell, Alec Messersmith & Jesson McClintock
Eight veterans were awarded quilts of valor on Veterans Day.
Honoring Veterans: Eight veterans awarded quilts of valor

Latest News

Kids lining up to decorate cookies during the Christmas in the Neighborhood at Westfield...
Spreading holiday cheer through cookie decorating
Hot dogs that are cooking for 15th Annual Christmas in the neighborhood
Promoting donations to Salvation Army
Cool to mild temperatures to continue on the day Sunday
Partly cloudy and cool conditions to continue Saturday night into the day Sunday
reindeer
Santa and his reindeer at Westfield’s