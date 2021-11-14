Football Flashback: The 2021 Ogallala Indians

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala Indians made a one-win improvement in 2021 compared to last year, and were led by a stout senior class. A dozen key role players both on and off the field helped guide the program to ending all sorts of droughts, and head coach Brent Bauer took notice.

“I was really proud of our players. I thought we had a really good season and accomplished some things that I thought were big steps for our program in terms of going on the road, beating a ranked undefeated team on the road. It was the first time in five years we’ve beaten Gothenburg, which is a big win for our program. And I thought we competed really well in our district. I thought we saw great growth and evolution out of our players. I thought our senior class did a phenomenal job of leading our team and leaving a legacy with our program. So our seniors did a great job planting seeds that I think our juniors and sophomores and freshman will definitely carry on into next season.”

The underclassmen for Ogallala looked up to that senior class. While the team came up shy of a playoff berth, the team got better as the weeks went on and they also gained a special family bond.

“It was a great season. We obviously didn’t end up where we wanted to be. Our seniors really kicked it in this season. They played phenominal. It was great football. We just didn’t end up where we wanted.”

“We unified each and every week. We started started off the season as a family and whole and just kept improving every week. Getting to know eachother a little better. It was amazing. The seniors did really well. A really good job of making everyone want to be there and making everyone want to try their hardest and do everything right.”

“Week after week, this team probably improved on becoming more confident. Especially me, because I never played quarterback before. But every week, becoming more confident, knowing yourself and knowing your teammates.”

Replacing 12 seniors is hard for any team, but the orange and black will be hard at work to make another jump in the win column in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.