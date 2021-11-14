Lincoln County Raceway organizing Thanksgiving boxes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s not just about racing out at the Lincoln County Raceway in North Platte. It’s also about the community and caring for others. And the generosity is apparent if you log on to the Lincoln County Raceway Facebook page.

The Lincoln County Raceway has pledged to give away 125 Thanksgiving meal boxes to those needing a helping hand this holiday. The event promises a box with all the fixings: a turkey, potatoes, rolls, stuffing, and vegetables. “Everything you’ll need for a delicious meal for the holiday.”

To ask for a box, or nominate a family for a box, or to donate, head over to the Lincoln County Raceway Facebook page.

The boxes are being distributed from 1-4 p.m. at the raceway at 5015 Rodeo Rd, North Platte on Saturday, November 20.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.