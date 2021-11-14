Advertisement

Lincoln County Raceway organizing Thanksgiving boxes

Ask for help, or donate now
Thanksgiving turkey
Thanksgiving turkey(WRDW)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s not just about racing out at the Lincoln County Raceway in North Platte. It’s also about the community and caring for others. And the generosity is apparent if you log on to the Lincoln County Raceway Facebook page.

The Lincoln County Raceway has pledged to give away 125 Thanksgiving meal boxes to those needing a helping hand this holiday. The event promises a box with all the fixings: a turkey, potatoes, rolls, stuffing, and vegetables. “Everything you’ll need for a delicious meal for the holiday.”

To ask for a box, or nominate a family for a box, or to donate, head over to the Lincoln County Raceway Facebook page.

The boxes are being distributed from 1-4 p.m. at the raceway at 5015 Rodeo Rd, North Platte on Saturday, November 20.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danell Christner was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for a murder charge in Minnesota.
Minnesota homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
Wallace Friday Night Sports Hero
Friday Night Sports Hero(s): Kolton Hager, Camden McConnell, Alec Messersmith & Jesson McClintock
Nebraska Game and Parks is one of the many locations for hunters to check in their deer harvest.
Deer Firearm Season: Importance of check in stations
reindeer
Santa and his reindeer at Westfield’s
indoor farmers market
Sixth annual Indoor Farmer’s Market

Latest News

Thanksgiving turkey
Planning now for Community Thanksgiving boxes
Kids lining up to decorate cookies during the Christmas in the Neighborhood at Westfield...
Spreading holiday cheer through cookie decorating
People enjoying soup,sides, and desserts during the 8th annual Soup for Paws
Eighth annual Soup for Paws
Hot dogs that are cooking for 15th Annual Christmas in the neighborhood
Promoting donations to Salvation Army