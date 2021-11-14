Planning now for Community Thanksgiving boxes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It happened with one act of kindness. A North Platte man won a trivia contest downtown, North Platte, in 2020, and he pledged to use his winnings to buy a family in need a Thanksgiving meal. Before choosing the family, he asked the community who might need some help, and the response was overwhelming.

Scott Schroeder of North Platte turned his fifty-dollar win into fifty individual Thanksgiving meals thanks to a system on social media. He asked who needed help, and as the cry for need grew, so too did the donations and response to help. This year Schroeder was afraid he would not be able to organize another Community Thanksgiving to continue last year’s goodwill because of planned foot surgery (needed thanks to a long-time effect from jumping out of airplanes in the military). But his friends insisted, and so did his family. They promised to help him, and so, the Community Thanksgiving is on.

Right now, if anyone knows of a family that can use a little help this Thanksgiving, Schroeder wants them to speak up. How do you let him know? You simply reach out to him on Facebook. You need to go to the Facebook page called “NO LIMITS - North Platte,” and he will see your message. Also, he posts there almost daily, and you may comment on one of his posts. This includes requests for information, nominations, where to donate, and how to help pack or deliver boxes.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/223916481019638 (Link to Facebook site, NO LIMITS - North Platte).

Feel free to nominate a family if someone needs help. If you want to donate a box of food, the money for the box of food, packing boxes, or delivering boxes, just contact Schroeder on Facebook. Schroeder is also planning a special day soon for dropping off items to be donated. That date will be announced as soon as he has that planned.

“I don’t like to see people go without, and if I have the means to help someone out, I’m going to do that. We are a tight-knit community here, I like to take care of people. I like to make sure nobody is going without. That’s just kinda the way I was raised, and I want to raise my kids the same way, to be giving and have a big heart.”

Schroeder’s love of helping people can clearly be seen in his children. His daughters, although very young, look forward to packing the boxes for families.

“We put them into a big box, and then we give it to people. It’s good to take care of other people.”

