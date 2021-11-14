Advertisement

Spreading holiday cheer through cookie decorating

Christmas in the Neighborhood
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With forty-two days until Christmas, local businesses are spreading holiday cheer early. Westfield Shopping Center hosted its fifteenth annual Christmas in the Neighborhood on November 13. The businesses in the Westfield Shopping Center chose various holiday festivities and invite the community to begin celebrating the holiday.

“Christmas at Westfield is something we look forward to every year,” said Ashley Aloi from Pop Corner. “It is special since we are coming out of the last couple of years, and things have been harder for people. There is a greater appreciation for things and more opportunities to be more involved in the community.”

Pop Corner puts on the cookie decoration station at Christmas in the Neighborhood. Kids and adults lined up to make their cookie creations come to life.

“Kids are excited to tower those sprinkles on the high as they can,” said Aloi.

With all the various holiday-themed activities, Christmas in the Neighborhood promotes that the businesses in the Westfield Shopping Center care about the community.

“We live in such an awesome community, and this is just a little way that Westfield and the businesses here can give back,” said Aloi. “We are reminding the community we are here. We support them and they support us. We appreciate the community we are a part of.”

