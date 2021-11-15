Advertisement

Country singer Morgan Wallen coming to Omaha

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.(Source: AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Country artist Morgan Wallen is bringing “The Dangerous Tour” to Omaha next year.

Wallen will perform at the CHI Health Center with special guests Hardy and Larry Fleet on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. The general public can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.com Friday at 10 a.m.

