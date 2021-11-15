Curtis City Council Votes 3-1 to move forward 2nd reading vote to outlaw abortion

CURTIS, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday the City Council of Curtis, Nebraska considered the second reading of an ordinance that would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within the city limits of Curtis.

During public comment, two female residents from Curtis spoke against the ordinance and two female residents from Curtis spoke in favor of the ordinance. Another female resident from Curtis encouraged the city council, regardless of what happens with the ordinance, to have resources in place to help women who find themselves in an unexpected pregnancy. A male and a female couple from Hayes Center, a female from North Platte, a male from Paxton, and a male from Texas also spoke in favor of the ordinance’s passage.

Council member Joel Chancelor made the motion to adopt the ordinance and council member Tim Nicholson seconded the motion. The vote by the Curtis City Council was 3-1. Councilman Mark Roblee joined Chancelor and Nicholson in supporting the ordinance while councilman Jerrod Burke opposed the passage of the ordinance. In order for the ordinance to go into effect, it must survive one more reading by the Curtis City Council.

Another reading is not all the Curtis Ordinance must survive. Jon Schroeder, the attorney of the City of Curtis, has reached out to the League of Nebraska Municipalities and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson for their take on the ordinance outlawing abortion. If their legal opinion is not favorable this could lead the Curtis City Council to vote against the ordinance on its third and final vote.

According to Mark Lee Dickson, the founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative, the movement has faced these types of reviews before. While Dickson is uncertain how the attorneys for the League of Nebraska Municipalities will view the ordinances, he knows what attorneys from the Texas Municipal League said to many of the cities in Texas considering the ordinance.

Dickson shared, “The Texas Municipal League, from the beginning, discouraged cities from passing ordinances outlawing abortion.” When asked if this surprised him Dickson responded, “The Texas Municipal League is perceived by many as a liberal lobbying group - which was why no one was really surprised that they discouraged cities from passing ordinances outlawing abortion.”

According to Dickson, when the City of Lubbock was sued by Planned Parenthood for passing an ordinance outlawing abortion the Texas Attorney General’s Office weighed in on the matter and declared the Lubbock ordinance “consistent with state law.” According to Planned Parenthood, their clinic has not been able to perform abortions in Lubbock since the ordinance went into effect on June 1. To this date, a total of 38 cities in Texas have passed similar ordinances. So far no legal challenge to the ordinances has been successful.

Since Nebraska is not Texas, the response from the League of Nebraska Municipalities and Attorney General Doug Peterson is unknown. This will not be the first time a high-ranking Nebraska official has commented on the ordinance. Governor Pete Ricketts and Lt. Governor Mike Foley have both spoken favorably of the effort.

According to Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, there are a total of 42 cities across America with ordinances outlawing abortion within their city limits. The two municipalities in Nebraska, Hayes Center and Blue Hill, both passed their ordinances in April of this year.

Each municipality received a letter of promised representation from Attorney Jonathan F. Mitchell, a former Texas Solicitor General who served as a law clerk for Justice Scalia. In those letters, Mitchell offered to represent the city of Hayes Center and Blue Hill at no cost to the city or taxpayers for any litigation which might result from the passage of their ordinances outlawing abortion. The city of Curtis and the village of Dunning have also received similar letters. During Wednesday night’s council meeting Councilman Burke raised concerns about the letter and Mitchell’s ability to represent the City of Curtis.

The next scheduled council meeting for the city of Curtis, where they are set to consider the third and final reading of their ordinance, will be December 8. The next scheduled board meeting for the village of Dunning, where they are set to consider the second reading of their ordinance, will be the day before on Tuesday, December 7.

Curtis and Dunning are not the only cities in Nebraska whose residents are having discussions about outlawing abortion. A community interest meeting was held at Paxton New Life Lutheran Church in Paxton on Thursday, followed by a second meeting at the same church on Sunday morning. On Wednesday, November 17 a community interest meeting will be taking place at 5:30 pm at First Baptist Church in Arnold.

