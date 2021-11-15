Advertisement

FBI seeking potential child victims who attended Lincoln daycare

(Elise Amendola | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The FBI Omaha field office is seeking the public’s help in identifying potential victims who attended Theresa Tibbels’ Daycare in Lincoln from 1989 to present.

The daycare was operated out of the home where Matt Tibbels lived. Matt Tibbels has been charged with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

A grand jury returned the two-count indictment against Matt Tibbels, 58 on October 20. The indictment charges Tibbels with committing child exploitation crimes between Aug. 31, 2020 and Oct. 5, 2021. A search warrant was signed on October 5th. A search of the home led to the arrest of Matt Tibbels on October 7th.

Matt’s wife, Theresa, is the licensed operator of the daycare. According to court documents, Theresa said she occasionally left Matt alone with the children and described him as a substitute. Court documents state Matt primarily worked from home in the basement and was consistently present in the home while the children were there.

A search warrant of Matt’s electronic devices revealed hundreds of child pornography images, including photos of children as young as 2-3 years old being subjected to sexual abuse. Court records say that downloads of child pornography occurred on the same days there would have been children present in the home.

If you have information about this ongoing investigation or believe your child or other children may have been victimized by Matt Tibbels, please go to www.fbi.gov/MatthewAllenTibbels or call the FBI Omaha field office at 402-493-8688.

A status conference for the daycare has been set for Dec. 22.

